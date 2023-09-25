IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

    Republicans' anti-Donald Trump effort is floundering

Morning Joe

Republicans' anti-Donald Trump effort is floundering

03:21

There is no major anti-Trump super PAC or significant donor financing a push to topple him as the party’s leader, and there is concern that, at this point, spending financial or political capital to undercut Trump is a fool’s errand, according to new reporting from Vaughn Hillyard.Sept. 25, 2023

    Republicans' anti-Donald Trump effort is floundering

