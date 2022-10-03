IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Republicans abandon efforts to repeal Obamacare

04:21

Republicans are abandoning efforts to campaign on repealing the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, ahead of the 2022 midterm elections. NBC's Sahil Kapur reports on the decision not to pursue the issue.Oct. 3, 2022

