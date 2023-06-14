IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: No one is saying Trump is innocent; what they're saying is 'What about Hillary?'

    10:29

  • Sen. JD Vance vows to hold up Biden's DOJ nominees

    03:38
    Republican senator says when Trump runs, Republicans lose

    04:30
    'Profoundly disturbing': Hillary Clinton weighs in on GOP efforts to defend Trump

    07:07

  • 'I think it's obvious' what Trump did was wrong, says House Republican

    03:13

  • Andrew Weissmann: Why isn't GOP mentioning Pence when they talk about Clinton?

    02:26

  • 'Champions do more': Author details what sports teach us about work and life

    08:05

  • 'Never Alone' details writer's solo Arctic survival journey

    05:34

  • David Rohde: This trial will define Judge Cannon's career

    10:50

  • Conservative Koch network releases ads targeting Trump

    10:18

  • Inflation cooled to 4 percent in May, the lowest reading in two years

    03:06

  • Katty Kay and Claire Shipman on the need to remake power

    09:16

  • Why the 'whataboutism' in Trump docs case is so dangerous

    10:24

  • Chris Christie weighs in on indictment, saying Trump's actions are 'ego run amuck'

    09:35

  • Nikki Haley changes course, says if indictment is true Trump was 'incredibly reckless'

    06:20

  • 'A bathroom door locks': McCarthy responds to question about handling of documents

    02:21

  • Trump scheduled to be arraigned today: Here's how the day is expected to go

    02:12

  • 'The Blackening' examines the spectrum of Blackness, says actor

    04:52

  • Why the Trump indictment isn't about politics but national security

    12:13

  • Chuck Rosenberg: What puts Trump at risk are the obstruction of justice charges

    07:46

Morning Joe

Republican senator says when Trump runs, Republicans lose

04:30

Sen. John Thune, R-SD, voiced concerns about Trump's impact on down ballot races heading into 2024.June 14, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

