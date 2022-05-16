IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    President Biden and first lady to visit Buffalo following shooting

    03:47

  • Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack

    07:32

  • What are the next legal steps for Buffalo shooting suspect?

    06:11

  • Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden

    08:39

  • 'Let's love each other more': Buffalo mayor laments loss of 'great lives'

    07:15

  • 'Hate out in the open': McMorrow pushes back against rising rhetoric

    10:08

  • Joe on shootings: Fear is used by media moguls, tyrants to target most emotionally fragile

    01:55

  • Rev. Al: We shouldn't be surprised by this hate, but the question is what will we do about it?

    05:57

  • Biden administration scrambles to fix country's baby formula shortage

    05:51

  • Israeli police clash with mourners a funeral procession for journalist

    03:39

  • The Jan. 6 committee has found evidence they cannot ignore, says reporter

    09:45

  • 'My heart is breaking for the parents': House member gripped by formula shortage

    07:49

  • 'Completely inexcusable': Senator criticizes Rand Paul's blocking of Ukraine aid

    07:22

  • U.S. ambassador to Russia: Putin isn't interested in diplomacy at this point

    11:14

  • 'Serious drop off' in women's motivation to vote in midterms: Poll

    08:26

  • UK official takes to TikTok to show seizing of oligarch's yacht

    03:35

  • Pentagon: Russians making incremental progress at best in Ukraine

    08:07

  • House member rips GOP as 'party of no' for vote against Ukraine aid

    04:54

  • Why Democrats need to go out and message on GOP blocking of abortion bill

    07:02

  • A Republican voted to impeach Trump; can he hold onto his House seat?

    07:35

Morning Joe

Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate participated in January 6 march

03:36

Far-right Republican Pennsylvania Senate candidate Kathy Barnette marched near Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021, according to new images. NBC's Dasha Burns reports.May 16, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    President Biden and first lady to visit Buffalo following shooting

    03:47

  • Bloggers in Russia criticize military after Ukraine bridge attack

    07:32

  • What are the next legal steps for Buffalo shooting suspect?

    06:11

  • Greek prime minister set to discuss U.S.-Greece relations, Ukraine war with Biden

    08:39

  • 'Let's love each other more': Buffalo mayor laments loss of 'great lives'

    07:15

  • 'Hate out in the open': McMorrow pushes back against rising rhetoric

    10:08

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All