Morning Joe

Republican leadership remains silent on Rep.-elect George Santos

06:57

Republican House leadership is still silent over what, if anything, they will do with GOP Rep.-elect George Santos, after he admitted that he fabricated parts of his résumé, including information about his education and employment history. Santos also discussed his personal history Tuesday evening on Fox News.Dec. 28, 2022

