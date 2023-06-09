IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Indictment could be something that had to be done and we have crossed a line that could be dangerous

  • Rep. Raskin: Trump has transformed Lincoln's party; he runs it like a religious cult

    Republican lawmakers react to Trump's indictment predictably

    Joe: Trump will now find out you can't bully federal judges or the feds themselves

  • Ibram X. Kendi: When we assess structural racism, we are talking about groups not individuals

  • Women are still pessimistic about the U.S. economy, polling shows

  • 'You don't know anything about him': Evangelical voters on Mike Pence

  • Most women believe menopause has negatively impacted work life: study

  • Chris Christie says campaign will focus on Trump's presidential record

  • House members seek sanctions on people involved in Iranian oil sales

  • Andrew Weissmann: No question Trump will be charged, now a matter of 'when'

  • Dave Aronberg: An indictment could be coming 'any day now'

  • Pence weighs in on support for eventual GOP nominee: What it means

  • Is Pence's speaking truth to power something to celebrate or criticize?

  • What to look for if Trump is indicted by the DOJ

  • Writer who left day job and traveled the country details experience in 'America the Beautiful?'

  • Army Secretary: 'Woke military' criticisms are undermining our recruiting

  • Everyone in the golf world caught off guard by merger, says writer

  • The impact of big tech rolling back misinformation measures

  • Steve Rattner breaks down what's driving America's sour mood

Morning Joe

Republican lawmakers react to Trump's indictment predictably

Republican lawmakers are reacting to Trump's indictment with predictable responses, including Kevin McCarthy saying 'Today is indeed a dark day for the United States of America'.June 9, 2023

