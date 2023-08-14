IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • 'We did nothing wrong': Trump's response on taking plea deal in Georgia

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    Republican campaigns collide at Iowa State Fair

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    96 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires

    04:47

  • Chuck Rosenberg: The road we’re on leads to a federal courthouse

    06:30

  • Family affairs in politics: Hunter Biden's exploits spark debate on presidential kin

    12:30

  •  Unveiling the Telemarketing trade: HBO's revealing documentary series

    04:27

  • 'The Injustice of Place': Rural poverty takes center stage in new book

    04:51

  • Arizona judge recognizes 'No Labels' party: Democrats concerned about impact on 2024 election

    02:35

  • Gov. JB Pritzker: Biden-Harris administration 'truly has fought for gun safety'

    06:51

  • Trump's lawyers argue for trial delay while prosecutors push for 'a speedy trial' 

    07:07

  • 'Everything is at stake right now': VP Harris Addresses threats to democracy

    06:10

  • 'The regime won't get a dime': Americans freed from Iranian prison for $6B humanitarian aid

    06:46

  • Utah Governor extends welcoming hand: 'When the President succeeds, America succeeds'

    08:10

  • Wildfires, rising heatwaves, hurricanes: Climate change's global impact

    04:55

  • American Bar Association creates task force to educate public, improve election trust

    11:11

  • Assessing the damage of Nixon and Trump's presidencies

    06:53

  • Former AG Gonzales: DOJ is not biased against Republicans

    07:22

  • McCaskill: Clarence Thomas is permanently damaging the Supreme Court

    02:11

  • Report details gifts Justice Clarence Thomas received since 1991

    09:19

  • 'I knew from birth he was a rock star': Daughter of folk legend pays tribute to his life

    09:24

Morning Joe

Republican campaigns collide at Iowa State Fair

04:43

Several of the Republicans running for president made an appearance this weekend at the Iowa State Fair, but Donald Trump's brief visit seemed to grab the most attention. Vaughn Hillyard reports.Aug. 14, 2023

  • 'We did nothing wrong': Trump's response on taking plea deal in Georgia

    08:11
  • Now Playing

    Republican campaigns collide at Iowa State Fair

    04:43
  • UP NEXT

    96 killed, hundreds missing in Hawaii wildfires

    04:47

  • Chuck Rosenberg: The road we’re on leads to a federal courthouse

    06:30

  • Family affairs in politics: Hunter Biden's exploits spark debate on presidential kin

    12:30

  •  Unveiling the Telemarketing trade: HBO's revealing documentary series

    04:27

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All