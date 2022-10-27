Reproductive rights, climate change on the minds of Gen Z Latino voters 

Trump set to hold Florida rally, but not with DeSantis03:42
We are making progress on the economy, but there's more work to do: WH08:35
Republicans have a 'billion-dollar firehose' of dark money, says senator06:49
- Now Playing
Reproductive rights, climate change on the minds of Gen Z Latino voters05:28
- UP NEXT
U.S. faces an exodus of election workers since 2020: Boston Globe05:10
Herschel Walker faces new abortion allegation03:08
'My prediction is Trump will call for Biden's impeachment': Barton Gellman09:00
Sen. Sanders starts tour to bolster voter turnout02:45
Rock legend Todd Rundgren creates a new record out of 'unfinished projects'07:11
Chris Matthews: These election deniers know that votes count; they admit it in how they campaign07:58
What makes legend Bo Jackson a folk hero05:46
Woodward: Trump does not understand the responsibilities of the president12:58
Did Fetterman lose the battle but win the war last night?03:55
Whitmer: Election deniers pose a huge threat, my opponent is one of them06:36
Senator calls out opponent's extreme views, says he's 'way out of step' with voters07:06
Oz gives most 'heinous, atrocious answer' to abortion question04:53
Tim Ryan: We're gonna do this thing, and we're gonna do it with grassroots support09:32
Oz, Fetterman face off in high-stakes Pennsylvania Senate debate09:28
How Biden is making real progress on energy08:54
Kanye needs to be 'completely ostracized', says California lawmaker08:37
Trump set to hold Florida rally, but not with DeSantis03:42
We are making progress on the economy, but there's more work to do: WH08:35
Republicans have a 'billion-dollar firehose' of dark money, says senator06:49
- Now Playing
Reproductive rights, climate change on the minds of Gen Z Latino voters05:28
- UP NEXT
U.S. faces an exodus of election workers since 2020: Boston Globe05:10
Herschel Walker faces new abortion allegation03:08
Play All