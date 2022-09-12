IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56

  • George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice

    09:16
  • Now Playing

    Reproductive rights a key issue ahead of the midterms

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    Majority see MAGA GOP threatening the foundations of democracy, polling shows

    00:39

  • 'Desperation for power, money': Author charts Giuliani's rise and 'tragic fall'

    06:42

  • President Biden giving update to 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative

    01:12

  • President Biden honors 9/11 victims 21 years after attacks

    05:36

  • Russian forces retreat as Ukrainian forces advance

    05:37

  • King Charles addresses Parliament for first time as monarch

    01:21

  • David Miliband: Queen Elizabeth united a fractious, divided nation

    09:23

  • Queen Elizabeth a 'great admirer and friend to America,' says ambassador

    03:33

  • Charles makes very first encounter with the public as King

    01:35

  • Republicans out of touch with where most Americans are, says senator

    11:31

  • 'You always wanted to do your best': Lord Richard Luce on working for Queen Elizabeth

    09:06

  • Reproductive rights has galvanized Michigan voters, says House member

    08:55

  • Is there a chance Steve Bannon could serve time in jail?

    02:05

  • Keir Simmons: Queen Elizabeth leaves us a deeper understanding of duty, service

    04:58

  • Joe: Queen Elizabeth remained a constant through time

    05:16

  • Second season of 'Campaign HQ' podcast looks at midterms

    08:53

  • Former NSA translator prosecuted by Trump WH weighs in on Mar-a-Lago documents

    02:20

Morning Joe

Reproductive rights a key issue ahead of the midterms

07:14

The Messina Group's Jim Messina joins Morning Joe to discuss where things stand ahead of the midterms. All In Together's Lauren Leader also discusses how abortion could impact the midterms.Sept. 12, 2022

  • Katty Kay: For first time, King Charles steps into the spotlight

    04:56

  • George Will: I think the Republican Party will regain its voice

    09:16
  • Now Playing

    Reproductive rights a key issue ahead of the midterms

    07:14
  • UP NEXT

    Majority see MAGA GOP threatening the foundations of democracy, polling shows

    00:39

  • 'Desperation for power, money': Author charts Giuliani's rise and 'tragic fall'

    06:42

  • President Biden giving update to 'Cancer Moonshot' initiative

    01:12

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All