IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Senator seeks to avoid 'brinksmanship games' on debt ceiling

    07:37

  • Red states see highest Affordable Care Act enrollment rates

    10:49

  • Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

    06:00

  • Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21

  • Jordan Klepper crashes a Trump 'intimate event' in South Carolina

    07:39

  • Joy Division, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson are 2023 Rock Hall nominees

    06:11

  • 'My expectations are modest': Oversight member on coming meetings

    04:15

  • FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home

    04:50

  • David Frum: Republicans need to stop being jerks

    11:24

  • The RNC is doubling down on two failed strategies

    04:56

  • Tom Brady announces he's retiring for good

    07:37

  • Joe: Why should Biden negotiate against himself on the debt ceiling?

    11:40

  • Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

    11:04

  • Elie Honig: Trump hush money probe has come roaring back to life

    12:17

  • How Republicans are employing magical thinking with Trump

    09:55

  • Ari Melber: Sometimes it's not how big the allegation but how tight the evidence is

    11:04

  • How 'Poker Face' channels 'Colombo' and 'Magnum P.I.'

    08:41

Morning Joe

Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

02:20

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., falsely claimed during the House Oversight Committee's first hearing of the new term that an Illinois elementary school received $5.1B to teach Critical Race Theory.Feb. 2, 2023

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20
  • UP NEXT

    Senator seeks to avoid 'brinksmanship games' on debt ceiling

    07:37

  • Red states see highest Affordable Care Act enrollment rates

    10:49

  • Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

    06:00

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All