Morning Joe

Rep. Taylor Greene warns Biden wants to 'address' issues like education, medical care

05:41

While speaking at the conservative Turning Point Action conference, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., warned that President Biden wants to address issues like education, medical care and rural poverty.July 17, 2023

