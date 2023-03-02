IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Can you believe insurrectionists can sit in front of Garland and be self-righteous?

    11:57

  • North Carolina's new Democratic leader looks to the state's rural communities

    04:54

  • Secretary of State Blinken and Russian counterpart meet at summit

    06:22

  • House Dem pushes back as Republican expresses concern over Covid comment

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Taylor Greene makes false claims about Biden and fentanyl

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    How China is edging ahead of the U.S. in A.I.

    05:51

  • First-ever A.I. legal assistant makes its debut

    06:07

  • U.S. is dangerously behind China in key technologies, says manufacturing president

    04:35

  • Outgoing WH communications director reflects on her time in the job

    08:31

  • Secretary Buttigieg calls for more teeth and standards in railway safety

    12:20

  • 'We have to investigate and uncover facts': House member on China committee's first hearing

    07:13

  • Gov. Moore: Maryland can build an economy good for workers and businesses

    11:24

  • Biden set to mark the 20th anniversary of Dept. of Homeland Security

    10:27

  • As DeSantis considers visiting key primary states, Trump continues his attacks

    05:35

  • Richard Haass on China: The big foreign policy conversation that will have consequences for decades

    05:30

  • Biden Admin. starts accepting Chips Act applications

    10:54

  • Mehdi Hasan: Democracy cannot survive without good-faith disagreement

    08:32

  • What three high-profile female resignations say about the work place

    08:21

  • 'The economy has to work for everyone': Rep. Lee on her Senate bid

    05:32

  • Voting underway in Chicago mayoral election

    02:56

Morning Joe

Rep. Taylor Greene makes false claims about Biden and fentanyl

08:36

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., falsely claimed this week that the Biden administration is responsible for the fentanyl deaths of two individuals who died during the Trump administration. The Morning Joe panel fact checks Rep. Taylor Greene's comments.March 2, 2023

  • Joe: Can you believe insurrectionists can sit in front of Garland and be self-righteous?

    11:57

  • North Carolina's new Democratic leader looks to the state's rural communities

    04:54

  • Secretary of State Blinken and Russian counterpart meet at summit

    06:22

  • House Dem pushes back as Republican expresses concern over Covid comment

    04:32
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Taylor Greene makes false claims about Biden and fentanyl

    08:36
  • UP NEXT

    How China is edging ahead of the U.S. in A.I.

    05:51

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All