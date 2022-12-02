Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies

George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal11:58
- Now Playing
Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies12:21
- UP NEXT
Stephanie Ruhle: Inflation a problem but jobs picture remains strong03:47
Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle08:06
Dems will try and forge consensus 'where we can', says Rep. Neguse04:44
Kurt Bardella: Democrats have Republicans on the defensive07:25
Jim Parsons: 'Spoiler Alert' is a 'life-affirming, love-affirming tale'07:54
South Carolina could kick off 2024 for Democrats05:56
Joe: GOP talking to themselves; Biden has figured out how to connect Independent, swing voters09:15
Is Georgia's Brian Kemp considering a 2024 bid?03:00
Jen Psaki: Trump's tax returns are the big, white whale Dems have wanted08:36
Sen. Peters on the importance of Biden's meeting with Macron11:47
'A whole new day at the NATO alliance'03:50
Jan. 6 Committee to release transcripts, final report before Christmas09:53
Rob Delaney on the 'raw, unvarnished pain' and love in 'A Heart That Works'11:50
Senator Baldwin: Passing of marriage bill unthinkable 'just a decade ago'10:10
Secretary Buttigieg: I'm talking with senators today about averting rail strike08:25
House committee gets access to Trump's tax returns01:53
Joe: House GOP running toward the same tornado that keeps knocking them down09:47
Barbara McQuade: Oath Keepers outcome is an important verdict05:15
George Conway: The opinion on special master was just brutal11:58
- Now Playing
Rep. Sherrill: Macron's visit shows strength of alliances with our allies12:21
- UP NEXT
Stephanie Ruhle: Inflation a problem but jobs picture remains strong03:47
Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle08:06
Dems will try and forge consensus 'where we can', says Rep. Neguse04:44
Kurt Bardella: Democrats have Republicans on the defensive07:25
Play All