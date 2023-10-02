IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Trump mocks Paul Pelosi and the audience is laughing along

    08:42

  • Chris Matthews: Trump trusts nobody, and he isn't to be trusted

    09:53

  • 'No one is above the law': NY AG Letitia James speaks ahead of trial start

    00:34

  • 'We don't take an oath to a wannabe dictator': Milley pushes back against Trump

    04:51
    Rep. Schiff: Speaker McCarthy does the right thing after doing everything else

    07:17
    Laphonza Butler to fill Dianne Feinstein's Senate seat

    01:00

  • 'We should be unflinching': Marty Baron on the role of journalism in 2024

    08:29

  • At NYC trial, not a matter of 'if' Trump is liable for fraud but how much he pays

    09:23

  • Joe: Sen. Feinstein was constantly looking for bipartisan legislation

    04:14

  • Andrea Mitchell: Sen. Feinstein was a leading woman senator for generations

    04:29

  • Claire McCaskill: Sen. Feinstein will be seen as a giant for the rest of history

    03:24

  • Sen. Dianne Feinstein dies at age 90

    01:15

  • Jeffrey Goldberg: Trump has normalized treating Americans like enemies

    09:11

  • Rev. Al: The civil case is an existential threat to Trump

    08:40

  • Mimi Rocah: It doesn’t look good for Trump 

    07:39

  • 'It's a clown show': Joe reacts to impeachment inquiry

    05:36

  • U.S. Latinos generate $3.2T in GDP, report shows

    04:37

  • 'A man ahead of his time': New documentary looks at Jerry Brown's life in politics

    09:49

  • 'My head was spinning': Reporter reacts to RFK Jr.'s conspiracy theories

    11:24

  • Music as a way to promote peace and democracy? State Department says yes

    08:04

Rep. Schiff: Speaker McCarthy does the right thing after doing everything else

07:17

Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., discusses the House's vote to approve a measure to keep the government open for 45 days. The bill includes domestic disaster relief funding but no money for Ukraine. Rep. Schiff discusses the fight to pass the measure along with the first Biden impeachment inquiry.Oct. 2, 2023

