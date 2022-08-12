IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Joe: Irresponsible voices on the Trump right are putting targets on backs of FBI agents

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    Ryan: Republicans, including JD Vance, haven't thanked law enforcement for what they've endured

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    'An epic showdown between rule of law and law of power'

    08:03

  • Meacham: Biden wants to show that democracy can deliver if you just do the work

    03:52

  • Schumer: Democrats showing we can get a lot done, and that will serve us well in November

    06:57

  • Biden is breaking through the typical Washington gridlock

    09:39

  • Midterm election is far from won for the GOP, editorial board writes

    04:49

  • Joe: Growing cast of characters that could be Trump world informant

    03:54

  • Metallica, Mariah Carey, Usher set for 2022 Global Citizen Festival

    06:50

  • Multi-platinum Imagine Dragons stand in support of Ukraine

    06:24

  • White House not directing DOJ investigation in 'any way,' says adviser

    06:32

  • The state level is the 'front line' for attacks on democracy, says author

    08:48

  • Flash flooding overwhelms Northeast Washington

    00:33

  • Steve Rattner: Modest good news in new inflation numbers

    06:42

  • David Ignatius: 'A classic picture of the walls closing in'

    10:49

  • Explosions rock air base in Russian-occupied Crimea

    08:31

  • How election-denying candidates pose a threat to democracy

    08:11

  • Midterm contests take shape after key primaries

    09:43

  • Most Latino voters say despite beliefs, banning abortion is wrong, polling shows

    04:16

  • Charlie Sykes: From McCarthy on down, GOP trying to delegitimize the investigation

    06:07

Morning Joe

Ryan: Republicans, including JD Vance, haven't thanked law enforcement for what they've endured

08:17

Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, discusses an armed man who was at Capitol on Jan. 6 being fatally shot after firing into an FBI field office in Cincinnati, and he calls out members of the Republican Party for not thanking law enforcement officers 'for what they've endured'.Aug. 12, 2022

  • Joe: Irresponsible voices on the Trump right are putting targets on backs of FBI agents

    07:23
  • Now Playing

    Ryan: Republicans, including JD Vance, haven't thanked law enforcement for what they've endured

    08:17
  • UP NEXT

    'An epic showdown between rule of law and law of power'

    08:03

  • Meacham: Biden wants to show that democracy can deliver if you just do the work

    03:52

  • Schumer: Democrats showing we can get a lot done, and that will serve us well in November

    06:57

  • Biden is breaking through the typical Washington gridlock

    09:39

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All