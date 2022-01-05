IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Rep. Raskin reflects on January 6 attacks, why he favors primetime hearings on insurrection
Rep. Raskin remembers his son and why it's important to drain the word 'suicide' of its power
Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., discusses the life of his son Tommy, who died by suicide in 2021 and how his family works through their grief following the loss of a son.Jan. 5, 2022
