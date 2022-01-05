IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Rep. Raskin remembers his son and why it's important to drain the word 'suicide' of its power

Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., discusses the life of his son Tommy, who died by suicide in 2021 and how his family works through their grief following the loss of a son.Jan. 5, 2022

