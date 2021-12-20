Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Manchin: An egregious breach of the trust of the president
04:11
Share this -
copied
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-NY, joins Morning Joe to share her reaction to Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., announcing Sunday that he will not vote for President Joe Biden's Build Back Better Act.Dec. 20, 2021
Joe: With Sen. Manchin, it's never over; there's always another deal to be had
08:58
Now Playing
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez on Manchin: An egregious breach of the trust of the president
04:11
UP NEXT
A look at the new class of U.S. attorneys
06:47
January 6 committee subpoenas retired colonel
10:05
An argument for containment in China
11:24
Women come from all over the country gather for 50 Over 50 event