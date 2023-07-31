'Courage in the People's House': Inspiring hope for future acts of political courage

In his new book, 'Courage in the People's House,' Rep. Joe Neguse profiles nine trailblazing former members of Congress, including Shirley Chisholm, Margaret Chase Smith, Oscar Stanton De Priest, and more. "My hope is that the greatest acts of political courage are to come," reflecting on today's polarized political landscape, Rep. Neguse joins Morning Joe to discuss parallels between the past and present—highlighting the importance of political courage and motivating readers to engage in the democratic process and play a part in preserving the nation's future. July 31, 2023