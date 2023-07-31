IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence

    07:14

  • 'The DaVinci Code effect': Unraveling the conspiracy bubble

    08:54
  • Now Playing

    'Courage in the People's House': Inspiring hope for future acts of political courage

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans 'unabashed' about shutting down government, says Rep. Neguse

    03:39

  • 'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent

    03:39

  • Judge throws out Trump's $475m defamation suit against CNN

    00:52

  • Mar-a-Lago property manager scheduled to be arraigned in classified documents case

    04:36

  • ‘This is not a political issue, it’s a family matter’: Biden on his four-year-old grandchild, Navy Joe Roberts

    00:36

  • Trump PAC spent $40M on legal costs this year: The Washington Post

    03:19

  • Trump faces new charges in classified documents case

    08:03

  • Jamie Lee Curtis: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' was this little, tiny movie that could and did

    12:28

  • Jamie Lee Curtis leverages her cult-film status for charity

    13:25

  • Some in GOP express concerns about Sen. McConnell's health

    04:57

  • Doris Kearns Goodwin: History gave Biden the platform to talk about importance of diversity

    09:53

  • 'This indictment reads like a mafia case': Mar-a-Lago property manager charged

    09:12

  • Tom Winter: A surprising day during Hunter Biden hearing

    09:51

  • Richard Haass: Russia-China bond a 'loveless relationship'

    09:58

  • Britney Spears-inspired Broadway musical draws rave reviews

    05:18

  • White House aims to lower housing costs and boost supply

    05:34

  • Claire McCaskill: Not a matter of if but when for Jack Smith and Fani Willis

    01:57

Morning Joe

'Courage in the People's House': Inspiring hope for future acts of political courage

04:17

In his new book, 'Courage in the People's House,' Rep. Joe Neguse profiles nine trailblazing former members of Congress, including Shirley Chisholm, Margaret Chase Smith, Oscar Stanton De Priest, and more. "My hope is that the greatest acts of political courage are to come," reflecting on today's polarized political landscape, Rep. Neguse joins Morning Joe to discuss parallels between the past and present—highlighting the importance of political courage and motivating readers to engage in the democratic process and play a part in preserving the nation's future. July 31, 2023

  • Andrew Weissmann: Documents case gets much stronger with new evidence

    07:14

  • 'The DaVinci Code effect': Unraveling the conspiracy bubble

    08:54
  • Now Playing

    'Courage in the People's House': Inspiring hope for future acts of political courage

    04:17
  • UP NEXT

    Republicans 'unabashed' about shutting down government, says Rep. Neguse

    03:39

  • 'We're ready to go': Fulton DA signals Trump election interference charges imminent

    03:39

  • Judge throws out Trump's $475m defamation suit against CNN

    00:52

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All