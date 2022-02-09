IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Sen. McConnell's 'clear and unambiguous' rebuke of January 606:19
Sen. Durbin: I was heartened when Sen. McConnell spoke the obvious06:24
Now Playing
Rep. McCarthy dodges questions about January 6 as 'legitimate political discourse'08:11
UP NEXT
Hillary Clinton to headline the Forbes 30/50 Summit09:55
Richard Haass: Biden vow is not a 'decisive development'08:00
'Insurgency' looks at GOP past and its impact on the present05:35
Recreating how 'The Nineties' felt when they were actually happening07:57
Facebook whistleblower on social media's impact on adolescent mental health06:24
Senate Republicans distancing themselves from RNC January 6 rhetoric03:20
Teachers Union head: I'm asking the CDC to weigh in on school masking09:32
Nikki Haley calls out Mike Pence over his election remarks07:11
ColorComm28 list celebrates Black women in communications05:18
Joe: Pence refuting Trump's claims hopefully a 'turn in the right direction'09:24
How Michael Flynn is fighting the same battle by other means07:33
Baseball players, owners at impasse in negotiations04:41
Americans back to work at 'record-setting pace,' says Biden economic adviser05:48
Rep. Kinzinger: The RNC deserves every aspect of backlash12:30
Top Biden aide says Russian invasion of Ukraine could come 'any day'03:05
Jan. 6 committee receives documents ripped by Trump; National Archives retrieves records from Mar-a-Lago05:59
Mike Pence's delicate balancing act08:30
Rep. McCarthy dodges questions about January 6 as 'legitimate political discourse'08:11
Rep. Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., dodged a reporter's question Tuesday on the RNC’s resolution describing Jan. 6 as 'legitimate political discourse'. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Feb. 9, 2022
Sen. McConnell's 'clear and unambiguous' rebuke of January 606:19
Sen. Durbin: I was heartened when Sen. McConnell spoke the obvious06:24
Now Playing
Rep. McCarthy dodges questions about January 6 as 'legitimate political discourse'08:11
UP NEXT
Hillary Clinton to headline the Forbes 30/50 Summit09:55
Richard Haass: Biden vow is not a 'decisive development'08:00
'Insurgency' looks at GOP past and its impact on the present05:35