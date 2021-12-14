Joe: Mark Meadows is playing to an audience of one
Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., discussed texts from Fox News hosts, Donald Trump Jr., urging then-White House chief of staff Mark Meadows to press then-President Donald Trump to call off his mob of supporters clashing with police at the Capitol.Dec. 14, 2021
