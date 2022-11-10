IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Steve Kornacki: Mark Kelly's lead over Masters grows slightly

  • The election was about truth vs. lies, says Michigan secretary of state

    Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy

    Rep. Pat Ryan secures full term in Congress after tight race

  • Eric Adams: I deal with the reality of crime and how constituents feel about it

  • Joe: GOP pulled January 6 into Election Day, and they paid for it

  • Wes Moore: We won Maryland by going out and earning it

  • Jewel performs 'No More Tears' live in studio

  • Huma Abedin: Everything has now changed for Biden

  • Singer/songwriter Jewel raises awareness around mental health

  • Sen. Bennet: We saw a rejection of Trump and of chaos

  • Wyclef Jean and Jewel perform 'Redemption Song'

  • Symone Sanders: People need to give Stacey Abrams her flowers 

  • Joe: You can't overstate how historic last night's win was

  • Democracy, constitutional rights mattered more than pocketbook issues

  • Trump is in the rearview mirror, says Georgia's GOP lieutenant governor

  • Joe: The better political athlete didn't win in Ohio

  • Steve Kornacki breaks down the battle for the Senate

  • Dobbs, deniers and Donald lift Democrats in midterms

  • Why the GOP needs its own counter-radicalization strategy

Morning Joe

Rep. Kinzinger: We need to make an uncomfortable alliance for democracy

Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., shares his thoughts on the midterm outcomes, why he thinks 2024 is an open field for a candidate with an optimistic vision and why he says despite the outcome in the midterms, the country has to keep fighting back against anti-democracy voices.Nov. 10, 2022

