  • Prosecutors signal possible charges for Trump are likely

    08:47

  • Walter Isaacson: Biden is trying to recapture average-guy populism for the Democrats

    07:27
    Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member

    07:40
    Chuck Rosenberg: We know prosecutors are seriously contemplating charges

    05:11

  • Why you'll be seeing DeSantis' face in Democratic ads

    04:19

  • Steve Rattner: Biden and GOP divided on the future of government

    07:11

  • White supremacist propaganda incidents at a record high in 2022: Report

    05:06

  • Why Rep. Jim Jordan facing criticisms from some on the right

    03:17

  • Sen. Brown: East Palestine residents want to return to the lives they had

    08:01

  • Ukrainian first lady: More than 7 million women and children displaced abroad

    07:59

  • Trump has highest favorability in new Iowa polling, but DeSantis right behind him

    06:28

  • U.S. is taking care of immediate needs in Ukraine, says USAF European commander

    05:42

  • How the 30/50 Summit is bringing generations together

    05:51

  • Carole King: Logging is contributing to carbon emissions

    04:51

  • Olena Zelenska on shows of strength from Ukrainian women

    02:28

  • 'The anxiety is real': East Palestine residents on how derailment has impacted them

    07:23

  • Sen. Warren: The president clearly has a plan that's going to work

    09:06

  • Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell is hospitalized after falling

    00:32

  • John Kirby: Putin largely targeting civilian infrastructure in Ukraine

    05:42

  • On House floor, Rep. Raskin rails against Jan. 6 misinformation

    01:57

Morning Joe

Rep. Jim Jordan's committee 'struck out' for the second time, says House member

07:40

Rep. John Garamendi, D-Calif., sits on the Select Committee on Weaponization of the Federal Government, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the second hearing on the 'Twitter Files'.March 10, 2023

