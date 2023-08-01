IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Rep. Jim Himes: 'Some Republicans deny the facts, others avoid talking about Trump's legal troubles'

06:54

Former President Donald Trump faces multiple federal cases, including one in Georgia and a defamation suit in New York, as he considers running for president again. Despite the legal challenges, Trump's core base of supporters remains loyal, with 71% of Republicans standing by him through the investigations, raising questions about the potential impact of legal developments on his political future. Rep. Jim Himes (D-CT) joins the conversation.Aug. 1, 2023

