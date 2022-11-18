IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • GOP doubles down on extremism after party takes House

    Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 2024

    'The Revolutionary' digs into the life of Samuel Adams

  • Steve Rattner: In a year, a typical home payment has gone from $1200 to $2200

  • 'She was always underestimated': The extraordinary legacy of Speaker Pelosi

  • The 'enormous political skill' of Speaker Pelosi

  • Senator Klobuchar: Ticketmaster is a story of a monopoly gone wild

  • Investigations underway into explosion in Poland

  • Kevin McCarthy dodges questions about Trump's campaign

  • Deadly attack was not intentional, says Polish ambassador to U.S.

  • We must push back against authoritarians, says Arizona's secretary of state-elect

  • Nancy Pelosi to announce future plans today

  • GOP infighting escalates over poor 2022 election results

  • We're seeing a robust return to travel, says TSA Administrator

  • Sen. Durbin: Dems had quality candidates, positions in sync with most Americans

  • I show up, listen and deliver, says House member who won re-election

  • Michael Gerson, Post columnist and Bush speechwriter on 9/11, dies at 58

  • Herschel Walker discusses vampire movie during campaign speech

  • Child on bus of migrants from Texas hospitalized for dehydration

  • Jen Psaki: Be careful what you ask for Rep. McCarthy

Morning Joe

Rep. Hoyer: We'll take the majority back in 2024

Rep. Steny Hoyer, D-Md., announced this week he won't seek House leadership, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss his reasons why. He also discusses why he says John Lewis and Nancy Pelosi are two of the most influential lawmakers with whom he has worked.Nov. 18, 2022

