Morning Joe

'I said I was Jew-ish': Rep.-elect Santos admits to lying about his background

07:58

GOP Rep-elect George Santos has finally responded to allegations that he lied about several key details in his bio. In an exclusive interview with the NY Post, Santos admitted to some of it related to his professional and educational background. Still, he said, "This will not deter me from having good legislative success. I will be effective. I will be good." The Morning Joe Panel discuss.Dec. 27, 2022

