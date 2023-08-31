IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Idalia leaves southeast with mass power outages

    03:39

  • Southeast deals with aftermath of Idalia

    04:10

  • 'Breathtaking' scenes from Perry, Florida following Idalia

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Comer insists he's 'bipartisan' as he flirts with higher office

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Coastal North Carolina still under tropical storm warning from Idalia

    01:30

  • FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over

    06:31

  • Georgia, South Carolina coast should prepare for 3-5 feet storm surge

    02:29

  • 'Storm surge is the issue for us right now,' says Tampa mayor

    04:04

  • 'Minimal damage' in Clearwater, Florida but flooding expected to worsen

    01:42

  • 'Roaring' winds knock over billboard in Perry, Florida as Idalia makes landfall

    04:19

  • Power outages spread across Tallahassee area as Idalia makes landfall

    01:40

  • Hurricane Idalia makes landfall in Florida

    04:15

  • Water takes over roads in Tampa as Idalia approaches

    02:54

  • Mayor warns Idalia will be ‘largest storm to hit the city of Tallahassee’

    04:26

  • Hurricane Idalia to make landfall as a Category 3 storm

    07:38

  • Gov. DeSantis: Please hunker down wherever you are, don't mess with this storm

    05:52

  • Gov. DeSantis: Hurricane Idalia is powerful, expect dangerous surge

    04:21

  • Idalia brings 'catastrophic winds' to Big Bend region

    03:10

  • Hurricane Idalia intensifies to major Category 4 storm

    05:51

  • WH: The beginning of lowering drug costs for seniors

    05:19

Morning Joe

Rep. Comer insists he's 'bipartisan' as he flirts with higher office

04:22

NBC News' Scott Wong reports on Rep. Jim Comer, R-Ky., who is leading the GOP probe into Hunter Biden, and if the Oversight Committee chairman has eyes on the Senate or Kentucky governor.Aug. 31, 2023

  • Idalia leaves southeast with mass power outages

    03:39

  • Southeast deals with aftermath of Idalia

    04:10

  • 'Breathtaking' scenes from Perry, Florida following Idalia

    02:20
  • Now Playing

    Rep. Comer insists he's 'bipartisan' as he flirts with higher office

    04:22
  • UP NEXT

    Coastal North Carolina still under tropical storm warning from Idalia

    01:30

  • FEMA administrator: The risks from Idalia are far from over

    06:31

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All