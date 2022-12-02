Rep. Clyburn: I had hoped after midterms GOP would see value of coming to the middle

Majority Whip Jim Clyburn, D-S.C., beat back a leadership challenge Thursday and will remain among the top House Democrats in the next Congress, and he joins Morning Joe to discuss the challenge from Rep. David Cicilline, D-R.I., along with working with Republicans to get things done in Congress.Dec. 2, 2022