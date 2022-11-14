IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Rep. Clyburn: Midterms one of the proudest moments of my adulthood

08:13

Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-SC, joins Morning Joe to discuss the outcome of the 2022 midterms, why he says Americans voted for the country's goodness and greatness and why he says President Biden is the leader the country needs in 2024.Nov. 14, 2022

