  • Trump threatened democracy after 2020 election, say 54 percent of voters in polling

  • Trump WH and rioter had call during Jan. 6 attack, according to new book

    Rep. Cheney will do 'whatever it takes' to keep Trump from the WH

    Andy Campbell: 'This is about the embrace by the GOP of right-wing extremism'

  • Dick Ebersol: From Saturday Night Live to Sunday Night Football

  • FBI 'planted' evidence? Trump has until September 30th to back up claims

  • Australian Foreign Minister urges world to focus on 'averting' conflict over Taiwan

  • Adm. James Stavridis: The storm clouds are rising for Vladimir Putin

  • Jared Kushner says it's 'very troubling' to see migrants being used as political pawns

  • Andriana Arekhta: It’s not only our war. This is the war of protecting a democracy in the world

  • New Polling: President Biden's approval rating at its highest point of 2022

  • 'Five Days at Memorial' examines a hospital's controversial response to Hurricane Katrina

  • 'Documents don't lie; square footage doesn't lie'

  • Andrew Ross Sorkin: Fed Chair wants to further raise interest rates

  • Ukrainian businesses step up to help citizens impacted by the war

  • 'This reversal will be a permanent part of Judge Cannon's legacy'

  • 'We will keep the pressure on' Russia, says UN ambassador

  • Sen. Durbin: It troubles me greatly some of my colleagues won't speak out against the Big Lie

  • Ginni Thomas agrees to meet with the Jan. 6 committee

  • Steve Rattner: Fed’s projections for the economy got worse in September

Morning Joe

Rep. Cheney will do 'whatever it takes' to keep Trump from the WH

In a weekend interview with the Texas Tribune, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says she will do whatever it takes to keep former President Trump from taking back the White House in 2024. The Morning Joe panel discusses Rep. Cheney's new remarks.Sept. 26, 2022

