IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump set to hold Florida rally, but not with DeSantis

    03:42
  • Now Playing

    Liz Cheney airs new ad in Arizona slamming GOP candidates Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' inside home

    02:43

  • Pennsylvania mother of four says jobs most important issue

    06:33

  • Rep. Cheney endorses Democratic candidate in midterms

    04:32

  • Hot mic picks up Sen. Schumer's comments on midterms

    01:15

  • Former Trump attorney remarks hint at post-election efforts to overturn votes

    09:42

  • Obama throws his political weight behind Dems in key swing states

    02:19

  • An actor reflects on his life in new play opening on Broadway

    06:29

  • Expect Gen Z wave at polls: 40 percent of young voters say they will 'definitely' vote

    06:56

  • Mike Lee has embraced the politics of extremism and division, says Utah candidate

    07:09

  • We are making progress on the economy, but there's more work to do: WH

    08:35

  • Republicans have a 'billion-dollar firehose' of dark money, says senator

    06:49

  • Reproductive rights, climate change on the minds of Gen Z Latino voters 

    05:28

  • U.S. faces an exodus of election workers since 2020: Boston Globe

    05:10

  • Herschel Walker faces new abortion allegation

    03:08

  • 'My prediction is Trump will call for Biden's impeachment': Barton Gellman

    09:00

  • Sen. Sanders starts tour to bolster voter turnout

    02:45

  • Rock legend Todd Rundgren creates a new record out of 'unfinished projects'

    07:11

  • Chris Matthews: These election deniers know that votes count; they admit it in how they campaign

    07:58

Morning Joe

Liz Cheney airs new ad in Arizona slamming GOP candidates Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

01:23

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., is hitting the TV airwaves in Arizona on Friday, putting up an ad targeting Kari Lake and Mark Finchem, the Republican candidates for Arizona governor and Secretary of State who have repeatedly said they would not have certified Joe Biden’s 2020 win in the state. Vaughn Hillyard reports.Oct. 28, 2022

  • Trump set to hold Florida rally, but not with DeSantis

    03:42
  • Now Playing

    Liz Cheney airs new ad in Arizona slamming GOP candidates Kari Lake, Mark Finchem

    01:23
  • UP NEXT

    Speaker Pelosi's husband 'violently assaulted' inside home

    02:43

  • Pennsylvania mother of four says jobs most important issue

    06:33

  • Rep. Cheney endorses Democratic candidate in midterms

    04:32

  • Hot mic picks up Sen. Schumer's comments on midterms

    01:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All