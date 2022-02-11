Rep. Cheney in op-ed says January 6 committee 'won't be intimidated'
In a new WSJ op-ed, January 6 select committee member, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., says the committee won't be intimidated and will present facts without exaggeration 'no matter what criticism we face'.Feb. 11, 2022
