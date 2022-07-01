IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Rep. Cheney defends Jan. 6 committee work during primary debate

07:45

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., defended her work on the January 6 committee during a primary debate Thursday night, saying she will never put party above her duty to the country.July 1, 2022

