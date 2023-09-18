IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Trump confuses Obama and Biden in speech, warns Biden will lead U.S. into 'World War II'

  • U.S.-Iran prisoner swap deal underway after years of negotiations

  • Preparation for the next pandemic relies on persuasion, says author

  • UAW president says union prepared to 'amp up pressure' on automakers

  • House Democrat reacts to tentative GOP agreement, saying party appears to want shutdown

  • 'Whatever China is preparing, the U.S. will be ready'

    Rep. Boebert is now apologizing after denying she vaped in theater

    'I think this goes for a while': UAW strike enters its fourth day

  • Extremism has taken root in the House GOP, says congressman

  • Wisconsin AG calls out state Republicans over removal of election official

  • National Hispanic Heritage Month honors the past while looking forward

  • Companies supporting abortion travel get more interest from job seekers, study shows

  • Claire McCaskill and Jen Palmieri launch 'How to Win in 2024' podcast

  • Andrew Weissmann: In my 21 years as a prosecutor, I never saw this charge

  • 'It's a fake charge': Trump denies telling staffer to delete Mar-a-Lago tapes

  • Democrats have been 'iced out' of funding government talks, says House member

  • 'Great deal at issue': Michigan senator backs workers in UAW strike

  • Joe pushes back on Trump documents comment: 'The biggest nonsense'

  • 'I know this; I don't even know that.": Trump pressed on classified documents

  • Young Republicans are pushing their party on climate change

Morning Joe

Rep. Boebert is now apologizing after denying she vaped in theater

Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., initially denied vaping during a recent performance of the musical “Beetlejuice” in Denver despite security camera footage seeming to show otherwise, but now in a statement she has apologized for her actions. The Morning Joe panel discusses.Sept. 18, 2023

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

