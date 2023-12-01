IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Remains to be seen if Rep. Santos will be expelled today, says reporter

03:23

The House will vote Friday on whether to expel Rep. George Santos from Congress. If the vote succeeds, as is expected, Santos, R-N.Y., will become just the sixth member of the House ever to be expelled and the first in more than 20 years. The Washington Post's Jackie Alemany reports on why it remains to be seen if Santos will actually be expelled.Dec. 1, 2023

