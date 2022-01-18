Religious groups stand together after Texas synagogue standoff
09:21
Share this -
copied
Texas faith leaders Dr. Omar Suleiman and Pastor Bob Roberts discuss how religious groups in Texas are standing together following a gunman holding four people hostage at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville, Texas.Jan. 18, 2022
UP NEXT
He became a state senator at 22, and now he wants other young people to run for office
08:54
'Fight' looks at how Gen Z channels their fear and passion
09:25
Djokovic deported from Australia after losing appeal
07:52
Jonathan Alter: Biden is no Carter, and he should wish he was
10:10
We're looking to get back to status quo on voting rights, says professor
07:43
'Part of a much larger conspiracy': Investigation into 16 Michigan Republicans