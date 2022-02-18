Religious communities bridged racial divide following MLK's death, formed lasting bond
The new PBS documentary 'Finding Fellowship' tells the history of how three racially segregated churches in Maryland came together in the wake of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination and have stayed together. Director and producer Jason Green discusses.Feb. 18, 2022
