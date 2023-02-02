IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Nikki Haley expected to launch campaign, and Trump has thoughts

    06:25

  • Biden, McCarthy reach no deal but agree to keep talking on debt ceiling

    04:40

  • Rep. Taylor Greene wrongly claims one school received $5.1B to teach CRT

    02:20

  • Senator seeks to avoid 'brinksmanship games' on debt ceiling

    07:37
    Red states see highest Affordable Care Act enrollment rates

    10:49
    Rev. Al: It's time for Congress to help hold police accountable

    06:00

  • Russia's mercenary Wagner Group sanctioned by U.S.

    05:21

  • Jordan Klepper crashes a Trump 'intimate event' in South Carolina

    07:39

  • Joy Division, Missy Elliott, Willie Nelson are 2023 Rock Hall nominees

    06:11

  • 'My expectations are modest': Oversight member on coming meetings

    04:15

  • FBI searches President Biden's Rehoboth home

    04:50

  • David Frum: Republicans need to stop being jerks

    11:24

  • The RNC is doubling down on two failed strategies

    04:56

  • Tom Brady announces he's retiring for good

    07:37

  • Joe: Why should Biden negotiate against himself on the debt ceiling?

    11:40

  • Rev. Al: We will stand and fight in the name of Tyre Nichols

    11:04

  • Elie Honig: Trump hush money probe has come roaring back to life

    12:17

  • How Republicans are employing magical thinking with Trump

    09:55

  • Ari Melber: Sometimes it's not how big the allegation but how tight the evidence is

    11:04

  • How 'Poker Face' channels 'Colombo' and 'Magnum P.I.'

    08:41

Morning Joe

Red states see highest Affordable Care Act enrollment rates

10:49

Affordable Care Act health plans are most popular among people in states where the law is least popular among politicians and ACA enrollments have climbed under Biden, according to new charts from Steve Rattner.Feb. 2, 2023

  • Now Playing

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

