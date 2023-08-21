Record-breaking Tropical Storm Hilary devastates California

Tropical storm Hilary's rampage across Southern California causes unprecedented rainfall, leading to widespread flooding, mudslides, and landslides. Meteorologist Bill Karens joins Morning Joe to detail the havoc wreaked by the storm— only the fourth time in recorded history— emphasizing the damage to roads, communities, and communication systems. As the region grapples with the aftermath, attention turns to an active hurricane season with multiple storms forming in the Atlantic, including one heading toward Texas.Aug. 21, 2023