'Dramatic increase': Online harassment rates surge by 51% in a year, ADL report reveals

The Anti-Defamation League's annual report reveals that 51% of teens and 33% of adults experienced online harassment, marking a significant increase from previous years. The report emphasizes the urgent necessity for social media companies to prioritize user safety and take concrete steps to combat hate speech. ADL Vice President of Technology & Society, Yael Eisenstat joins Morning Joe to discuss.June 28, 2023

