Teachers Union head: I'm asking the CDC to weigh in on school masking
09:32
Share this -
copied
New Jersey, Connecticut, Oregon and Delaware all announced plans to lift school mask mandates by the end of February or March. AFT President Randi Weingarten, Dr. Lucy McBride and Dave Aronberg discuss.Feb. 8, 2022
UP NEXT
Nikki Haley calls out Mike Pence over his election remarks
07:11
ColorComm28 list celebrates Black women in communications
05:18
Joe: Pence refuting Trump's claims hopefully a 'turn in the right direction'
09:24
How Michael Flynn is fighting the same battle by other means
07:33
Baseball players, owners at impasse in negotiations
04:41
Americans back to work at 'record-setting pace,' says Biden economic adviser