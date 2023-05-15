IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Raise minimum age for social media, argues educator

06:16

Professor Dr. Jean Twinge joins Morning Joe to discuss how social media is impacting younger generations and measures social media companies can take to improve the mental health of younger people.May 15, 2023

