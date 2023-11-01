IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial

    11:18

  • Why Rep. Johnson's speakership is a gift to President Biden

    07:54

  • Joe to Sen. Tuberville: Don’t hide behind the people of Alabama

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Rafah crossing partially open for potential evacuations

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to protect what is human in a world of machines

    04:55

  • Tracker details the companies that have made statements condemning Hamas' attack

    09:09

  • Mark Regev: Israel making 'maximum effort' to safeguard Gaza's civilian population

    09:28

  • Half of Hispanic college students considered leaving school in 2022, polling shows

    04:05

  • 'It will just delay aid to Israel': Speaker Johnson's move on aid is dividing GOP leadership

    03:25

  • Women journalists awarded for their work in Ukraine and Iran

    07:07

  • Chris Christie: Trump is going to be convicted; it's over

    08:20

  • Mark McKinnon: What's the Plan B if Trump is leading Biden next summer?

    11:39

  • Morning Joe pays tribute to artist Avis Collins Robinson

    02:02

  • 'It's breathtaking': Joe reacts to Speaker Johnson using Israel aid to pick fight with Biden

    11:26

  • Richard Engel: Anger building against Netanyahu

    02:14

  • Controversy surrounding corporate dialogue on the Israel-Hamas war

    06:01

  • Richard Engel: Intense phase of the Gaza war is beginning

    06:37

  • White House honoring U.S. companies for work abroad

    09:11

  • Mika and Patti LaBelle headline the '50 Over 50' luncheon

    08:07

  • Steve Kornacki: A tie for second place in Iowa with DeSantis and Haley

    06:45

Morning Joe

Rafah crossing partially open for potential evacuations

01:21

The first group of injured evacuees from the Gaza strip entered Egypt on Wednesday via ambulances through the Rafah crossing, according to reports.Nov. 1, 2023

  • Donald Trump Jr. scheduled to testify Wednesday in civil fraud trial

    11:18

  • Why Rep. Johnson's speakership is a gift to President Biden

    07:54

  • Joe to Sen. Tuberville: Don’t hide behind the people of Alabama

    06:57
  • Now Playing

    Rafah crossing partially open for potential evacuations

    01:21
  • UP NEXT

    How to protect what is human in a world of machines

    04:55

  • Tracker details the companies that have made statements condemning Hamas' attack

    09:09

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All