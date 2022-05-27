IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Morning Joe

Questions surround 'confusing, conflicting' police response to Texas shooting

07:44

Some of the key details provided by Texas officials in the first 48 hours of the elementary school attack have now turned out to be inaccurate. NBC News' Sam Brock reports on the questions still surrounding the attack.May 27, 2022

