IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

  • Search continues for Texas mass shooting suspect

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Padilla: 'The highest court shouldn't be subject to the lowest ethical standards'

    05:28

  • Bipartisan Senate push for protecting kids online

    05:40

  • We need social connection for our survival: Surgeon General on risks of loneliness

    10:33

  • Nikki Haley doubles down on her criticism of Biden's age

    06:15

  • Speaker McCarthy says 'I support aid for Ukraine' and that Russia should 'pull out'

    04:50

  • Hollywood writers go on strike after contract negotiations fail

    01:43

  • 'A very scary threat' that could make Biden unelectable

    08:24

  • Richard Engel: Protesters causing chaos in Paris over pension law

    06:22

  • Ben Smith: The early digital media scene culminated with Trump's election

    06:15

  • Some Florida voters re-thinking support for DeSantis amid his feud with Disney

    09:23

  • Judges warn Trump about inflammatory social media posts

    08:03

  • 'Uncertainty, instability' of debt ceiling fight is 'scary,' for states, says governor

    07:56

  • Sen. Durbin: A majority believes women should have the right to choose

    11:45

  • Trump embraces defendant who wants Mike Pence executed

    07:53

  • First Republic Bank is taken over by FDIC and sold to JPMorgan

    00:34

  • Texas governor goes out of his way to say Texas shooting victims were 'illegal immigrants'

    10:08

  • Manhunt continues for Texas man accused of killing five neighbors

    01:19

  • Republicans voice concern over DeSantis' ongoing fight with Disney

    05:47

Morning Joe

Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting

01:47

The tragic shooting in Texas has left many questions unanswered, including the response time of law enforcement. Father Wilson Garcia, whose wife and nine-year-old son were among the victims, claims that he contacted the police five times before they arrived on the scene.  By the time San Jacinto County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrived, five people had been mortally wounded.May 2, 2023

  • Search continues for Texas mass shooting suspect

    06:16
  • Now Playing

    Police response time questioned in latest Texas shooting

    01:47
  • UP NEXT

    Sen. Padilla: 'The highest court shouldn't be subject to the lowest ethical standards'

    05:28

  • Bipartisan Senate push for protecting kids online

    05:40

  • We need social connection for our survival: Surgeon General on risks of loneliness

    10:33

  • Nikki Haley doubles down on her criticism of Biden's age

    06:15

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All