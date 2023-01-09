IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Putin's last gasp is dividing us, says senator after recent Kyiv trip

05:47

Armed Services Committee member Sen. Angus King, I-Maine, joins Morning Joe following a recent trip to Kyiv to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.Jan. 9, 2023

