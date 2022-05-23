IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
  • UP NEXT

    Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

    07:24

  • House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application

    04:00

  • Ukraine fighting for its lives and values and for our values, says European Commission president

    09:40

  • 'There were only a hundred bad actors': Georgia voters weigh in on January 6

    09:08

  • Pence's break from Trump on full display as he campaigns in Georgia

    06:43

  • Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?

    06:19

  • In potential sign Roe v. Wade debate is firing up voters, Dems make gains in polling

    06:31

  • Tom Nichols: Three signs Putin may be reassessing his plans

    09:45

  • Steve Rattner: I'm not predicting an immediate recession but road ahead doesn't look great

    08:05

  • Joe: Trump still has sway in the party, but it's nothing like it was in '20

    09:14

  • Petraeus: Ukraine has won by keeping Russia from achieving its main objective

    06:14

  • Petraeus: What Putin has really done is make NATO great again

    10:46

  • Bill de Blasio announces his run for Congress

    03:09

  • Abbott needs to be held accountable for what happened, says senator

    09:30

  • New campaign ad compares J.D. Vance to Marjorie Taylor Greene

    04:28

  • Rev. Al: It's time for a face-to-face meeting with Biden on hate crimes

    08:14

  • President Biden arrives in South Korea for Asia trip

    02:16

  • McFaul: Putin has failed on his major objectives in Ukraine

    11:13

  • 'Hold onto your hats': Why the stock market could be volatile this summer

    07:33

  • U.S. Soccer president celebrates 'historic' equal pay announcement

    07:06

Morning Joe

Putin pushing Europe in direction of renewable, clean energy, says European Commission president

07:20

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen talks with Mika Brzezinski about sanctions against Russia, how Putin is pushing Europe toward renewable, clean energy and getting rid of Russian fossil fuels over time.May 23, 2022

  • UP NEXT

    Biden says the U.S. will defend Taiwan if China invades

    07:24

  • House member urges WH to swiftly approve Finland, Sweden's NATO application

    04:00

  • Ukraine fighting for its lives and values and for our values, says European Commission president

    09:40

  • 'There were only a hundred bad actors': Georgia voters weigh in on January 6

    09:08

  • Pence's break from Trump on full display as he campaigns in Georgia

    06:43

  • Is Trump's standing in Wisconsin straw poll evidence his aura of inevitability is fading?

    06:19

MSNBC HIGHLIGHTS

Play All
Play All