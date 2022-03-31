Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head

IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.
Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers05:11
Now Playing
Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head08:38
UP NEXT
Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground02:56
'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room04:13
Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head08:25
Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner04:48
Russian invasion of Ukraine the backdrop of inaugural 30/50 Summit03:35
Progress in Ukraine peace talks met with skepticism11:59
U.S., NATO resist calls for a no-fly zone in Ukraine04:17
Humanitarian groups assistance in crisis at the Poland-Ukraine border03:33
'He's taking the side of Putin': Trump asks for 'invented dirt' from Russia07:39
'No reason to trust Russia': President of neighbor country slams claims of scaling back09:17
Republican Senator is set to back Biden's SCOTUS pick02:13
'Extreme skepticism' of Moscow's claims of scaling back invasion05:02
Air-raid sirens a way of life in relatively safe western Ukraine02:50
'He wants to be Putin the Great': What history teaches us about Putin05:09
Ken Burns: Benjamin Franklin is the most interesting person of the 18th Century03:14
Fallout from Will Smith's Oscars slap grows07:17
George Conway: I don't know if Trump will get away with it, but judge's finding does matter11:01
Zelenskyy chief of staff: We are in need of more support to win this war16:32
Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head08:38
USAID Administrator Samantha Power joins Morning Joe to discuss the humanitarian crisis in Ukraine.March 31, 2022
Putin in the dark: U.S. intel finds he's being misled by advisers05:11
Now Playing
Putin not allowing food, medicine, fuel into parts of Ukraine, says USAID head08:38
UP NEXT
Richard Engel: Ukraine residents pick up pieces in town where Russian military loses ground02:56
'There was just confusion': Reporter at Oscars describes scene in room04:13
Russia planning for broad offensive in Donbas region: NATO head08:25
Now is the toughest market for buyers, renters in history: Steve Rattner04:48