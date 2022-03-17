IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Morning Joe

Putin is the 'architect' of liberal international order's revitalization, says writer

07:36

Vladimir Putin by invading Ukraine has revitalized the liberal international order, writes The Atlantic's Kori Schake in a recent piece. Schake joins Morning Joe to discuss.March 17, 2022

