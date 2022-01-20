Push Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome in Ukraine, says security expert
The Morning Joe panel discusses the situation in Ukraine, President Biden's remarks about a possible Russia invasion and the possible outcomes of an invasion and why the U.S. should push President Putin into accepting a diplomatic outcome.Jan. 20, 2022
