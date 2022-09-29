Punta Gorda resident provided comfort to husband with cancer as Ian raged

Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it continues to batter Florida01:56
Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact03:56
'Joy and darkness' in 'Bad Sisters'04:43
Ian was 'unpredictable and fierce,' says Lee Country sheriff05:36
- Now Playing
Punta Gorda resident provided comfort to husband with cancer as Ian raged07:14
- UP NEXT
Tampa mayor: We were spared the fury of Hurricane Ian04:00
Impassable roads, flooding, power lines down, says Charlotte County sheriff03:20
FEMA administrator: Lee County was ground zero for Ian's impact06:04
Russia to formally annex four occupied Ukrainian regions Friday04:53
Jose Diaz-Balart: Bradenton was battered by winds03:57
St. Petersburg mayor says city largely spared from Ian06:29
Ian becomes a strong tropical storm as it continues battering Florida03:18
How entrepreneurs are building companies in dozens of cities07:58
A week that defined the GOP-Democrat divide in 202204:51
A lost musical archive sees the light of day on new album05:17
'A serious, dangerous situation': Hurricane Ian nears Category 5 strength04:14
Colorado secretary of state: A huge opportunity to save the country in November07:08
Joe: GOP still not aggressively calling out what happened on Jan. 605:19
FEMA ready to help Florida immediately, says administrator04:27
Gas pipeline leaks likely an act by Russia, says senator05:58
Ian downgraded to tropical storm as it continues to batter Florida01:56
Georgia and Carolinas bracing for Ian's impact03:56
'Joy and darkness' in 'Bad Sisters'04:43
Ian was 'unpredictable and fierce,' says Lee Country sheriff05:36
- Now Playing
Punta Gorda resident provided comfort to husband with cancer as Ian raged07:14
- UP NEXT
Tampa mayor: We were spared the fury of Hurricane Ian04:00
Play All